Nunez I, Prieto M. Safety Sci. 2024; 170: e106349.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106349

This paper analyzes the effect of worker under-skilling on occupational safety. We estimate the impact of skill deficits on the probability of suffering an accident at work and, second, on the duration of sick leave. In addition, we test whether the company's measures to control the actions of these workers reduce this effect. We propose two moderation models in a sample of 42,871 workers obtained from the Sixth European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS6). The results show that under-skilled workers suffer more accidents and longer periods of sick leave. Furthermore, the results suggest that on-the-job training, safety information, and teamwork weaken the relationship between under-skilling and accidents. However, the duration of sick leave is only reduced by teamwork. Our analysis shows that certain organizational and regulatory practices need to be modified to address the health effects of a lack of skills. The article includes some proposals in this regard.


Europe; Moderation models; Occupational accidents; Skill mismatches

