Abstract

Occupational health and safety (OHS) are vital for employee well-being and productivity. This study explores the impact of OHS practices on employee productivity within a UAE Fire and Security company, focusing on shifts in employee perceptions of OHS. We adopted a mixed-methods approach, using both qualitative and quantitative data. Surveys were administered to 293 employees before and after OHS interventions. Productivity data were collected correspondingly. Qualitative insights came from discussions with the company's QHSE director. Data revealed that OHS interventions can enhance workplace ambiance and significantly boost employee productivity. A direct link between improved OHS practices and heightened productivity was observed, along with a marked shift in employee OHS perceptions. OHS practices are pivotal for both a secure working atmosphere and heightened employee productivity. Embracing proactive OHS strategies offers dual advantages: better well-being and improved organizational output. UAE businesses should prioritize solid OHS measures to ensure safety and enhance productivity.



METHODS like audits, training, and strategic management promote effective workplaces. Strict adherence to government standards, like the OHSMS National Standard, is essential. Adopting strategic OHS initiatives, as demonstrated here, augments operational efficiency while cultivating a safety-conscious workforce.

Language: en