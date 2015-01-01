Abstract

Introduction

A high proportion of injuries on farms occur while handling cattle. Previous studies have identified risk factors such as worker gender, race and age, and farm size, which are difficult to translate into preventive efforts.

Objective

The objective of this study was to identify causes of cattle-handling injuries related to the handler, the cattle and the facilities, which could be used in injury-prevention efforts.

Methods

Structured interviews were conducted with 97 persons who had been injured while handling cattle during the previous 12 months. The interviews elicited information about the injury incidents, and the role of the facilities, cattle behaviour and the handler in the incident. The interviews were analysed by an experienced safety researcher and an experienced agricultural work environment advisor, to identify possible preventive actions related to the facilities and handler behaviour.

Results

Most injuries occurred while the cattle were trying to flee something they perceived as unpleasant, such as hoof trimming, or as a result of cattle's defensive behaviour, such as kicking. Up to 71% of the injuries could have been prevented through changes in the facilities, primarily better-designed transfer alleys, better restraint systems during handling and clinical treatment, and the correction of design flaws in existing installations. Handler behaviour was a factor in all but one injury. Risky work plans were the primary factor in 1/3 of the injuries, as was risk-taking.

Conclusion

There is great potential for preventing cattle-handling injuries by improving farm facilities and work practices, to better take handler and animal behaviour into account. Efforts that aim to prevent cattle-handling injuries should focus on eliminating hazardous work practices in well-known high risk situations, where the handler is in a risk zone when cows are fearful or agitated. Stockmanship training is crucial to handling cattle properly and efficiently, when interaction is necessary, but from a safety perspective, it is insufficient as a stand-alone prevention strategy. Successful prevention calls for facility and equipment design to be used to limit direct interaction between handlers and cattle, for instance by introducing barriers between them.

