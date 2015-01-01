Abstract

This is an exploratory pilot study, reporting the impact of the Envirocare device on sleep efficiency. In this study, we have tried to assess the efficacy of Envirocare in improving sleep efficiency.



Methods



The study was performed on 21 healthy subjects having age between 18 and 60 years. Participants slept for a total of two nights (22:00-06:00 h) in the sleep laboratory, attending the experimental sessions at least 10 days apart. Each of the two experimental nights recording the data of normal sleep and sleep with Envirocare were preceded by a readiness session designed to help participants acclimatize to the laboratory conditions and also to rule out the presence of any sleep disorders.



Results



It was seen that the average sleep efficiency score of the subjects at baseline was 80.68 ± 7.39. When the subjects were using Envirocare, the average score was found to be 86.49 ± 7.93. This change was found to be statistically significant improvement (p = 0.012).



Conclusion



The use of Envirocare can significantly improve sleep efficiency in controlled conditions. Given the positive impact of better sleep on an individual's emotional and physical wellbeing, and encouraging results from this pilot, further population-based studies are warranted, involving other indices of human health in a real-world experience.

