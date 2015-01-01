SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pandi‑Perumal SR, Gulia KK, Mallick HN, Shrivastava D, Mahalaksmi AM, Chidambaram SB, Kumar RR, Saravanan KM, Ramasubramanian C, Sivasubramaniam S, Madoro D, Narasimhan M, Agudelo HAM, Corlateanu A, Meira e Cruz M, Grønli J, van de Put WACM, Hobfoll SE, Van der Velden K, Bjorvatn B, Braakman MH, Partinen M, Maercker A, De Jong JTVM, Berk M. Sleep Vigil. 2023; 7(2): 113-117.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s41782-023-00252-5

Israelis and Palestinians have been in a state of political and military turmoil since the declaration of the State of Israel and the ensuing war and 'Nakba,' or disaster, in 1948. Thousands of people have been killed in acts of political violence, on both sides.

Everyone exposed to war knows that it is not only the fighting force that is traumatized but the civilian population, as well as people living within or close to the war zone. This risk is amplified by the recent gamification of war which is increasingly remote-controlled and conducted via aerial assaults. It is further amplified when military forces are located in civilian areas. All well-being indicators rise during the bombardment, namely spikes in heart rate, hikes of screen-on time, and reductions in sleep parameters, both of quality and quantity. Greater changes are observed in vulnerable individuals living close to the battlefield. This includes women, the elderly, and youth...


Conflict; COVID-19; Depression; Hamas; Insomnia; Israel; Mental health; Palestine; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Psychiatry; PTSD; Sleep; Trauma; War

