|
Citation
|
Pandi‑Perumal SR, Gulia KK, Mallick HN, Shrivastava D, Mahalaksmi AM, Chidambaram SB, Kumar RR, Saravanan KM, Ramasubramanian C, Sivasubramaniam S, Madoro D, Narasimhan M, Agudelo HAM, Corlateanu A, Meira e Cruz M, Grønli J, van de Put WACM, Hobfoll SE, Van der Velden K, Bjorvatn B, Braakman MH, Partinen M, Maercker A, De Jong JTVM, Berk M. Sleep Vigil. 2023; 7(2): 113-117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Israelis and Palestinians have been in a state of political and military turmoil since the declaration of the State of Israel and the ensuing war and 'Nakba,' or disaster, in 1948. Thousands of people have been killed in acts of political violence, on both sides.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conflict; COVID-19; Depression; Hamas; Insomnia; Israel; Mental health; Palestine; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Psychiatry; PTSD; Sleep; Trauma; War