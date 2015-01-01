Abstract

The present study aimed to understand the status of select metabolic markers and their possible association with sleep quality among Kho-kho players.



Methods



52 Healthy male Indian Kho-Kho players (aged 16-31 years) of the pre-competition phase were included through purposive sampling technique to evaluate sleep quality and its association with metabolic markers. Sleep quality was measured using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) questionnaire. Metabolic markers (Serum T3, T4, TSH and creatinine] were measured using standard techniques. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics, Spearman rank correlation and the Kruskal-Wallis test.



Results



Serum T3 and T4 were normal among all players, but TSH was higher in 5.8% of players. Similarly, serum creatinine was higher (28.8%) and lower (3.8%) in players than the reference values. A significantly decreased (p < 0.01) serum creatinine was observed in VPSQ and PSQ than NSQ. However, serum T3, T4 and TSH did not differ significantly between the groups.



Conclusion



A possible association is found between poor sleep and lowering serum creatinine levels among male Kho-Kho players. In the present study, metabolic markers were compared with standard cut-off values of the general population. We suggest having sports-specific cut-offs and recommend exploring the possible link in the objective setting for in-depth understanding.

