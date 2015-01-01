Abstract

A growing body of literature has documented the contribution of teacher-student relationship quality to both persistence and reduction in peer aggression incidents in the school context. The research literature indicates that students who are involved in peer aggression also tend to experience lower levels of closeness in their relationships with their teachers. However, these study results have not yet been aggregated, and the size and direction of effects remains unclear. In the present study we quantitatively synthesized 66 individual studies (Nstudents = 352,376) in two meta-analyses by aggregating cross-sectional associations between peer aggression involvement and teacher-student relationship closeness that have been reported in the literature over the last 20 years. A small, negative, and significant association was found between perpetration and victimization and teacher-student relationship closeness, indicating that students who experience greater involvement in peer aggression also have relationships with their teachers that are lacking in closeness. Three moderator analyses were also conducted. No moderating effect was found for school level or measure type; however, a significant moderating effect was found for informant type. The results from the meta-analyses lead to direct recommendations for practice regarding how we can best support students' psychosocial development in the school context.

