Abstract

This study applies latent profile analysis to identify profiles of adolescents differentiated on levels of relational aggression (RAgg), self-esteem, and narcissism. To understand the social aspects of these profiles within the adolescent peer context, we compare them to their reported social goals of dominance, popularity, and intimacy. Greek junior high school students (N = 2,207), selected via random stratified cluster sampling, aged 13-16 (M = 14.04, SD =.81), completed a self-report survey. Based on self-esteem, narcissism, and RAgg scores, four groups emerged: the group with the lowest scores in RAgg, narcissism, and self-esteem ("low risk"), the group with the highest scores in RAgg, narcissism, and self-esteem ("relational aggressors with narcissistic self-esteem"), the group with moderate scores in RAgg, narcissism, and self-esteem ("moderate risk"), and the group with high RAgg and narcissism scores but low self-esteem ("relational aggressors with vulnerable self-esteem"). Relational aggressors with high narcissism and self-esteem scored higher on social goals than those with vulnerable self-esteem (high narcissism but low self-esteem). Preventive policies should replace excessive and unconditional praise with more realistic self-esteem sources and teach adolescents how to respond to negative feedback and to cope with ego threats or social placement concerns.

