Citation
Şimşir Gökalp Z. Sch. Psychol. Int. 2023; 44(6): 649-667.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Failure of self-control is one of the core characteristics of numerous mental health issues. The significance of self-control for mental health is well known, but studies investigating the association between self-control and mental health and the mechanisms underlying this association are quite limited, especially in adolescents. The current cross-sectional study aimed to test the mediating role of resilience in the relationship between self-control and mental health (i.e. psychological well-being and mental health problems) in adolescents. The sample comprised 405 high school students from a state school in one of the major cities of Turkey. Participants' ages ranged from 13 to 18 years (Mage = 15.94, SD = 1.11), and 34.6% identified as male and 65.4% as female.
Language: en