Abstract

Social and economic changes in Southeast Asia have caused significant changes to Vietnam's national emergency management structure, including expanding the role of firefighters from firefighting to rescue activities in various situations. It is essential to develop methods for designing exercises to identify and address the gaps in competencies related to the new roles assigned to Vietnamese firefighters. This study aimed to develop a quantitative method to effectively arrange exercise injects. It applies the analytic hierarchy process to determine the weights of response actions in functional exercises and uses comparison methods to establish the relationship between the weights of the action types, players' capability targets, and disaster types. The results indicate that the action type weights change when the disaster type changes, whereas the capability weights within each action type remain constant. In this study, we developed a method to adjust the exercise structure based on response action weights and to optimize the number of injects that represent each action type. This innovative approach holds great significance in exercise design, increasing the likelihood of achieving the exercise capability targets, not only in Vietnam, but also in other countries.

