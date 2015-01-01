Abstract

Increasing women's active participation in economic, educational, and social spheres requires ensuring safe public transport environments. This study investigates the potential of machine learning-based models in addressing behaviours impacting the safety perception of women commuters. Specifically, we conduct a comprehensive review of the existing literature concerning the utilisation of deep learning models for identifying anti-social behaviours in public spaces. Employing a scoping review methodology, our study synthesises the current landscape, highlighting both the advantages and challenges associated with the automated detection of such behaviours. Additionally, we assess available video and audio datasets suitable for training detection algorithms in this context. The findings not only shed light on the feasibility of leveraging deep learning for recognising anti-social behaviours but also provide critical insights for researchers, developers, and transport operators. Our work aims to facilitate future studies focused on the development and implementation of deep learning models, enhancing safety for all passengers in public transportation systems.

Language: en