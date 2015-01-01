Abstract

Preventing near-miss incidents is considered a proactive measure, as it aims to prevent events that have a risk of resulting in accidents. This is regarded as a vital component of building a sustainable and secure society within communities. In the present day, low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) often experience the highest fatality rates from motorcycle accidents, which frequently involve mixed traffic scenarios with other vehicles. The distinct physical characteristics and environmental conditions of roads in urban and rural areas significantly contribute to different riding behaviors. Therefore, the objective of this study is to develop a behavioral model related to near-miss incidents among motorcycle riders in both urban and rural regions using multi-group structural equation modeling (SEM). Data collected from six Thai regions via adapted MRBQ assessed control errors, violations, and safety equipment use in a sample of 2002 riders (1066 urban, 936 rural). Through parameter invariance testing, differences in factor loadings, intercepts, and structural paths were identified between urban and rural areas. All three of these factors significantly influenced near-miss incidents among motorcycle riders in both urban and rural areas. The policy recommendations resulting from this study can contribute to enhancing safety measures for motorcycle riders.

