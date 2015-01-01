Abstract

Previous research has delved into the effectiveness of Mobile Photo Enforcement (MPE) in curbing speed violations and enhancing road safety. This present study extends this investigation to explore the potential influence of MPE deployment efforts on subsequent collision occurrences. Specifically, the research team applied survival analysis techniques to examine the connection between MPE deployment variables and the duration between collisions. K-M survival estimates were employed to assess the survivability of classified groups, categorized based on deployment hours, visits, the ratio of hours to visits, and traffic count. The findings illuminated that the ratio of hours to visits emerged as the most impactful variable in prolonging the time interval between collisions and diminishing the likelihood of collisions. Notably, the anticipated reduction in collision hazards, signifying the occurrence of collisions, exhibited variations ranging from 22% to 52%. The most substantial decreases were observed when deployment occurred in high-traffic locations. These outcomes reinforce the positive impact of deployed MPE hours and visits in extending the duration between consecutive collisions, thus reducing the risk of collision occurrences.

