Abstract

The State-of-the-Practice Survey on United States Departments of Transportation (DOTs) Worker Injuries and Safety Program Efforts is a comprehensive report that provides valuable insights into the safety programs of state DOTs. The survey was conducted using a web-based questionnaire that was distributed to all 50 state DOTs and received a response rate of 44% (22 states). The survey consisted of 40 questions that were designed to gather information about the safety programs of state DOTs, including their training and education efforts, injury analysis practices, and safety efforts. The survey responses were analyzed using descriptive statistics and a thematic analysis approach. The results highlighted contrasts in safety efforts across responding DOTs, with various methods of injury documentation, data collection, and the implementation of safety-related policies and procedures. The report offers recommendations for reducing worker injuries and illnesses, including the need for standardized injury documentation and data collection practices, the provision of regular and updated training to address new hazards that may arise due to changes in job tasks or procedures, the allocation of adequate funding and resources to support safety programs, and the development of a return-to-work program to facilitate the prompt return of injured workers. Additionally, ergonomic assessments and training should be provided to prevent musculoskeletal injuries. The report concludes that state DOTs can benefit from sharing best practices and collaborating on safety initiatives in order to improve worker safety and reduce the incidence of injuries and illnesses. The findings of this survey may be beneficial to any DOT implementing worker safety best practices within their respective agency. The limitations of the study include a lack of inferential statistical analysis due to the restricted statistical power of the sample size.

