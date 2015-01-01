Abstract

Virtual Reality (VR) construction safety training modules have reached a level of maturity which renders them as a serious alternative to traditional safety training modules. The purpose of this study is to investigate the usability of a particular safety training module related to "Working at heights" for blue-collar construction workers in Kuwait. A mixed study approach was applied based on a semi-quasi experimental research design, utilizing a control group/experimental group with pre-/post-test measurements, supplemented by observations. The findings indicate a statistically insignificant higher learning effectiveness of the workers exposed to the VR approach. Observations confirmed that trainees require an extended time of preparation to become familiar with moving within the virtual environment and using the related hardware. Furthermore, younger users with less work experience reported a higher usability than older users with more work experience. VR content developers are encouraged to investigate the possibilities of simplifying the virtual environment to make it more relevant for blue-collar workers, reduce the complexity of the hardware, and intensify the feeling of the consequences resulting from users' choices. Construction companies and educational institutions training construction blue-collar workers can benefit from the VR approach to safety training if they allow sufficient time for familiarization with the virtual training module.

