Abstract

The key issues of automatic emergency braking (AEB) control algorithm are when and how to brake. This article proposes an AEB control algorithm that integrates risk perception (RP) and emergency braking characteristics of professional drivers for rear-end collision avoidance. Using the formulated RP by time to collision (TTC) and time headway (THW), the brake trigger time can be determined. Based on the professional driver fitting (PDF) characteristic, the brake pattern can be developed. Through MATLAB/Simulink simulation platform, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro-NCAP) test scenarios are used to verify the proposed control algorithm. The simulation results show that compared with the TTC control algorithm, PDF control algorithm, and the integrated PDF and TTC control algorithm, the proposed integrated PDF and RP control algorithm has the best performance, which can not only ensure safety and brake comfort, but also improve the road resource utilization rate.

Language: en