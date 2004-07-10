Abstract

To investigate the effect of a tire blowout (TBO) on the dynamics of the vehicle comprehensively, a three-dimensional full-vehicle multibody mathematical model is developed and integrated with the nonlinear Dugoff's tire model. In order to ensure the validity of the developed model, a series of standard maneuvers is carried out and the resulting response is verified using the high-fidelity MSC Adams package. Consequently, the in-plane, as well as out-of-plane dynamics of the vehicle, is extensively examined through a sequence of TBO scenarios with various blown tires and during both rectilinear and curvilinear motion. Moreover, the different possible inputs from the driver, the road bank angle, and the antiroll bar have been accounted for. The results show that the dynamic behavior of the vehicle is tremendously affected both in-plane and out-of-plane and its directional stability is degraded. It has been also found that a vehicle subjected to a TBO accident is prone to a fatal rollover accident due to the excessive lateral acceleration triggered by the TBO. Furthermore, the reaction from the driver plays a crucial role in stabilizing/destabilizing the vehicle following a TBO.

Language: en