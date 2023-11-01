Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients with subdural hemorrhage (SDH) and a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 13-15 are typically categorized as having mild traumatic brain injury. We hypothesize that patients without a maximum GCS score - specifically, patients with GCS scores of 13 and 14 - may exhibit poorer neurological outcomes.



METHOD: Between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020, SDH patients with GCS scores ranging from 13 to 15 were retrospectively studied. We compared outcomes between patients with a maximum GCS score of 15 and those with scores of either 13 or 14. Independent factors associated with neurological deterioration among patients with a GCS score of 15 were evaluated using multivariate logistic regression (MLR) analysis.



RESULTS: During the study period, 470 patients with SDH and GCS scores between 13 and 15 were examined. Compared to patients with a maximum GCS score (N = 375), those in the GCS 13-14 group (N = 95) showed significantly higher rates of neurological deterioration (33.7% vs. 10.4%, p value <0.001) and neurosurgical interventions (26.3% vs. 16.3%, p value <0.024). Moreover, the GCS 13-14 group had a significantly poorer prognosis than patients with a GCS score of 15 [mortality rate: 7.4% vs. 2.4%, p value <0.017; rate of impaired consciousness at discharge: 21.1% vs. 4.0%, p value <0.001; and rate of neurological disability at discharge: 29.5% vs. 6.9%, p value <0.001]. The MLR analysis revealed that SDH thickness (odds ratio = 1.127, p value = 0.006) was an independent risk factor for neurological disability at discharge in patients with a GCS score of 15.



CONCLUSION: Among SDH patients with mild TBI, those with GCS scores of 13-14 exhibited poorer neurological outcomes than those with a maximum GCS score. The thickness of the SDH is positively associated with neurological disability in SDH patients with a maximum GCS score.

Language: en