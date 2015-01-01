SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Socolovsky L, Bentan MA, Bauschard M, Reichl K, Coelho DH. Am. J. Otolaryngol. 2023; 45(2): e104134.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amjoto.2023.104134

PMID

38103487

Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore anatomic predictors of mortality from gunshot wounds involving the temporal bone.

METHODS: A retrospective search of radiology reports was performed for all patients with CT reports suggestive of gunshot wounds (GSW) to the TB (2000-2020). All cases were reviewed by the senior author to confirm injury to the temporal bone. Detailed demographic and radiographic data were collected. MAIN FINDINGS: A total of 120 patients met inclusion criteria. The majority of patients were male (n = 101) and the average age was 32.9. The squamosa was the most commonly involved subsite (n = 90), followed by the mastoid (n = 43). Squamosal entry site had the highest associated mortality (89.7 %). For those with known disposition, 65.8 % (79 of 120) expired on the same hospital admission. Inpatient otolaryngology consultation was noted in 18.3 % (n = 22) of patients, with poor outpatient follow-up.

CONCLUSIONS: This series represents the largest survey of GSW to the temporal bone to date. Although associated mortality is high and outpatient follow-up poor, otolaryngologists should be aware of associated morbidities to facilitate both inpatient and subsequent outpatient management.


Language: en

Keywords

Mortality; GSW; Radiology; Temporal bone trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print