Abstract

BACKGROUND: Insomnia symptoms in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) are common and deleterious. Childhood trauma, personality traits, interpersonal distress, and social support contribute to insomnia, but how they interact to affect insomnia remains uncertain.



METHODS: A total of 791 patients with MDD completed the Insomnia Severity Index, Eysenck Personality Questionnaire, Interpersonal Relationship Comprehensive Diagnostic Scale, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Social Support Rating Scale and Hamilton Depression Scale-17. This study utilized network analyses to identify the central symptoms of insomnia and their associations with psychosocial factors.



RESULTS: Worrying about sleep was identified as the central symptom in the insomnia network, insomnia and associated personality network, insomnia and associated interpersonal disturbance network, insomnia and associated childhood trauma network, insomnia and associated social support network, and the integrated network of insomnia symptoms and associated psychosocial factors. In the networks of insomnia symptoms and individual psychosocial factors, most psychosocial factors (other than childhood trauma) were directly or indirectly related to insomnia symptoms; however, neuroticism was the only factor directly associated with insomnia symptoms before and after controlling for covariates. In the final integrated network of insomnia symptoms and psychosocial factors, neuroticism was a bridge node and mediated the relationships of social support and interpersonal disturbances with insomnia symptoms, which is clearly presented in the shortest pathways.



CONCLUSIONS: Worrying about sleep and neuroticism were prominent in the integrated network of insomnia symptoms and associated psychosocial factors, and the edge between them connected psychosocial factors and insomnia symptoms in MDD patients.

