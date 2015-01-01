Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is prevalent among HIV-infected men who have sex with men (MSM), with well-established risk factors and adverse outcomes. However, there is a lack of comprehensive investigation of both upstream risk factors and downstream adverse outcomes among HIV-infected MSM in a Chinese context. This study aimed to examine IPV and its associations among a Chinese sample of HIV-infected MSM.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 294 HIV-infected MSM in Jinan City from June to December 2020. All data were collected through an online questionnaire, which included IPV, sexual risk behavior, antiretroviral therapy (ART) adherence, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Chi-square tests and multivariate logistic regressions were performed to examine risk factors and adverse outcomes of IPV.



RESULTS: Of the 294 HIV-infected MSM, 71.1% experienced any IPV, including control (37.1%), threat of public identity (30.6%), emotional violence (25.2%), security threat (18.4%), and physical violence (13.9%). The prevalence of sexual risk behavior, good ART adherence, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation was 55.1%, 53.4%, 48.3%, 32.3%, and 65.0%, respectively. Abuse of methamphetamine (METH) (aOR:2.79; 95%CI:1.43 ~ 5.45), capsule 0 or stimulating liquid (aOR:2.68; 95%CI:1.31 ~ 5.47), Magu (aOR:3.16; 95%CI:1.51 ~ 6.60), and other new drugs (aOR:2.87; 95%CI:1.52 ~ 5.43), disclosing HIV infection to partners (aOR:2.03; 95%CI:1.10 ~ 3.78), and gay sexual orientation (aOR = 3.32; 95%CI: 1.82 ~ 6.05) were significantly correlated with the experience of IPV. In addition, IPV was significantly associated with sexual risk behavior (aOR = 2.02; 95%CI:1.16 ~ 3.53), ART adherence (aOR = 2.63; 95%CI:1.46 ~ 4.74), depression (aOR = 3.83; 95%CI:2.09 ~ 7.02), anxiety (aOR = 2.27; 95%CI:1.19 ~ 4.35), and suicidal ideation (aOR = 3.78; 95%CI:2.11 ~ 6.80).



CONCLUSIONS: IPV is prevalent among HIV-infected MSM and is associated with poor behavioral and mental health, highlighting more efforts are needed to address this issue. The finding that new drug abuse, HIV disclosure, and gay sexual orientation are associated with increased risk of IPV provides essential insights for the development of comprehensive and targeted IPV prevention and intervention programs in the future.

