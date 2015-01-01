Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, we first assessed whether four routine activity theory (RAT) variables (Internet exposure, target suitability, proximity to offender, and guardianship) determine Tanzanian adolescents' online sexual exploitation (OSE). Second, we identified two types of guardianship that moderate the relationships between these variables and adolescents' OSE. Third, we assessed the moderating effect of locality (rural area) on the relationships among the RAT variables and OSE.



METHOD: Our analysis was based on a stratified random sample of 1014 secondary school adolescents aged 12-20 years (M = 15.67; SD = 1.35) recruited from urban and rural regions of Tanzania. We used Poisson regressions to test the main effects of the RAT variables and the moderating effects of two types of guardianship and locality on OSE.



RESULTS: We found that OSE increased with the suitability of the respondents and with online exposure. Social guardianship had a moderating effect on OSE by reducing the positive influence of target suitability. Living in a rural area also had a moderating effect on OSE through reinforcing the effect of proximity to potential perpetrators in cyberspace.



CONCLUSION: RAT can effectively increase our understanding of the OSE of minors in Tanzania. Furthermore, social rather than physical guardianship can mitigate the risk factors of OSE.

