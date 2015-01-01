|
Li JCM, Jia CX, Mlyakado BP. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 147: e106597.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38103307
OBJECTIVES: In this study, we first assessed whether four routine activity theory (RAT) variables (Internet exposure, target suitability, proximity to offender, and guardianship) determine Tanzanian adolescents' online sexual exploitation (OSE). Second, we identified two types of guardianship that moderate the relationships between these variables and adolescents' OSE. Third, we assessed the moderating effect of locality (rural area) on the relationships among the RAT variables and OSE.
Adolescents and children; Cyberspace; Online sexual exploitation; Routine activity theory; Tanzania