Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study is based on the biosocial model of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), to explore the effects of cumulative ecological risk on adolescents' NSSI, the mediating effect of depression between cumulative ecological risk and adolescents' NSSI, and the moderating role of impulsiveness in this mediating pathway.



METHODS: A total of 16 508 adolescents, with 7903 males (47.9%), participated in the study and completed the Cumulative Ecological Risk Questionnaire, the Short Form of the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale, the Impulsiveness assessment, and the Nonsuicidal Self-Injury Scale.



RESULTS: (1) There was a significant positive correlation between cumulative ecological risk, depression, impulsiveness, and NSSI; (2) cumulative ecological risk significantly predicted adolescents' NSSI; (3) depression had a mediating effect between cumulative ecological risk and adolescents' NSSI; and (4) impulsiveness moderated both the effects of cumulative ecological risk on adolescents' depression and NSSI and the effects of depression on NSSI in adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Impulsiveness and depression are risk factors for adolescent NSSI and play a crucial role between cumulative ecological risk and NSSI in adolescents.

