White EJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(1): 1-2.
38103917
American Indian (AI) youth are disproportionately impacted by mental health and substance use difficulties rooted in historical and ongoing sociocultural, political, and environmental risk factors (e.g., cultural degradation, forced geographic removal, and discrimination). Development and maintenance of mental health and substance use symptoms in AI adolescents is a vastly understudied topic of research. Barry and colleagues (2023), in the current issue, present a timely multilevel analysis of school racial composition's impact on the relationship between racial discrimination and anxiety, depression, and substance use among AI adolescents.
