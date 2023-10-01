|
Coker AL, Ray CM. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(1): e210.
38103920
he goal of identifying evidence-based programming that reduces sexual violence (SV) on college campuses and elsewhere is crucial given SV's high lifetime frequency, the range of mental and physical health consequences linked to SV, and its economic costs. To reduce SV on college campuses, the US Campus Sexual Assault Violence Elimination (SaVE) Act of 2013 (www.campussaveact.org) mandated institutions of higher learning to provide primary prevention and awareness programming to reduce SV. Sexual Assault Violence Elimination (SaVE) now acts as an impetus for novel SV prevention programming development and evaluation. Yet when SaVE was enacted, few SV prevention programs had been rigorously evaluated for their efficacy to prevent or reduce SV, including in which settings and with which students. Systematic reviews are strategic approaches to establish the effectiveness of SV programming to prevent SV or mitigate the, often life-long, trauma associated with SV, and are used to inform resources that can be used by communities for action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's STOP SV resource for action provides a summary of the best available evidence needed to establish an evidence base for selecting SV prevention programming. While important, the STOP SV resource for action was published in 2016, and an update is needed to reflect the recent evaluations as well an expanded range of settings and persons that could benefit from SV prevention intervention programming.
