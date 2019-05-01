|
Krauss MJ, Somerville E, Bollinger RM, Chen SW, Kehrer-Dunlap AL, Haxton M, Yan Y, Stark SL. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38103187
BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of injury, disability, premature institutionalization, and injury-related mortality among older adults. Home hazard removal can effectively reduce falls in this population but is not implemented as standard practice. This study translated an evidence-based home hazard removal program (HARP) for delivery in low-income senior apartments to test whether the intervention would work in the "real world." METHODS: From May 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, a stepped-wedge cluster-randomized trial was used to implement the evidence-based HARP among residents with high fall risk in 11 low-income senior apartment buildings. Five clusters of buildings were randomly assigned an intervention allocation sequence. Three-level negative-binomial models (repeated measures nested within individuals, individuals nested within buildings) were used to compare fall rates between treatment and control conditions (excluding a crossover period), controlling for demographic characteristics, fall risk, and time period.
older adults; community; falls; low-income; stepped-wedge trial