Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Discrimination is linked to alcohol use severity among Latinx adults, who also show high prevalence rates of PTSD compared to non-Latinx adults. We know little about whether PTSD symptoms affects the relationship between discrimination and alcohol use severity. We hypothesized that the association between discrimination and alcohol use severity might differ by level of PTSD symptom severity.



METHODS: This is a secondary cross-sectional analysis of data collected at baseline from a completed randomized clinical trial testing the relative efficacy of a culturally adapted motivational interview designed to address discrimination and drinking behavior against an unadapted motivational interview for Latinx adults. Eligible participants screened positive for the NIAAA Single Alcohol Screening Question for heavy drinking days, identified as Latinx, and were 18-65 years old. We assessed the Everyday Discrimination Scale, Primary Care PC-PTSD screener, Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test, and the Short Acculturation Scale for Hispanics. The study analyzed the main and interactive effects of discrimination and PTSD symptoms on alcohol use severity, while controlling for age, sex, household income, and acculturation.



RESULTS: After controlling for covariates in model 2, the interaction of discrimination and PTSD symptoms was significantly related to alcohol use severity. Simple slopes analysis indicated that discrimination was positively related to alcohol use severity among those with high (1 SD above the mean) but not low (1 SD below the mean) levels of PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence suggests that the experiences of discrimination were associated with alcohol use severity among those who reported more PTSD symptoms. Specifically, discrimination may have a stronger effect on alcohol use severity among Latinx adults who report more PTSD symptoms. Screening Latinx adults for heavy drinking days, discrimination, and PTSD symptoms is clinically important. Culturally adapted alcohol interventions that target discrimination may be particularly effective for Latinx individuals with more PTSD symptoms.

