Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Determine the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of training and match injuries in university student rugby players over a two-season period.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort. SETTING: Varsity Cup (VC) and Young Guns (YG) rugby tournaments (2018 and 2019). PARTICIPANTS: 171 male university student rugby players. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: For time-loss injuries: injury incidence (injuries per 1000 player-hours), injured player proportion (% of injured players) and the frequency (n, %) of injury characteristics (new or recurrent, anatomical region, body area, severity.



RESULTS: The injury incidence was 2.4 per 1000 player-hours for training injuries and 131.1 per 1000 player-hours for match injuries. The overall injured player proportion was 59.6%. New injuries (83.9%) were more frequent than recurrent injuries. Most injuries occurred in the lower limb involving muscle/tendon (56.7%) and ligament/joint capsule (27.2%). The shoulder (19.6%) and ankle (15.7%) were the most common body areas of injury during matches and training, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a high injured player proportion and match injury incidence among university student rugby players. Most injuries were new. Lower limb injuries were most common in training whereas upper limb injuries were most common in matches. These findings highlight the need to prioritise future injury prevention among university student rugby players.

