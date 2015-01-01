|
Kishimoto T, Kinoshita S, Kitazawa M, Hishimoto A, Asami T, Suda A, Bun S, Kikuchi T, Sado M, Takamiya A, Mimura M, Sato Y, Takemura R, Nagashima K, Nakamae T, Abe Y, Kanazawa T, Kawabata Y, Tomita H, Abe K, Hongo S, Kimura H, Sato A, Kida H, Sakuma K, Funayama M, Sugiyama N, Hino K, Amagai T, Takamiya M, Kodama H, Goto K, Fujiwara S, Kaiya H, Nagao K. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38102849
AIM: Live two-way video, easily accessible from home via smartphones and other devices, is becoming a new way of providing psychiatric treatment. However, lack of evidence for real-world clinical setting effectiveness hampers its approval by medical insurance in some countries. Here, we conducted the first large-scale pragmatic, randomized controlled trial to determine the effectiveness of long-term treatment for multiple psychiatric disorders via two-way video using smartphones and other devices, which are currently the primary means of telecommunication.
depression; anxiety disorder; long-term treatment; obsessive-compulsive disorder; two-way video