|
Citation
|
Soares Filho AM, Vasconcelos CH, Cunningham M, Ribeiro ALP, Naghavi M, Malta DC. Public Health 2023; 227: 16-23.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38103272
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To analyse spatial-temporal changes and spatial association of homicide rates with violence, sociodemographic, public security and human rights indicators in Brazilian municipalities. STUDY DESIGN: An ecological study using homicide estimates from the Global Burden of Disease and population from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, 2000 to 2018. The explanatory variables come from the systems of mortality, notifications of violence and security, and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Homicide; Brazil; Mortality; Spatial analysis; Ecological studies; Municipalities