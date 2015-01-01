Abstract

Background. The aim of the work was the analysis of the interventions of firefighting units in water areas in the years 2020-2022 in Poland taking into account the victims and the risks to the health of the rescuers. Material and methods. The paper uses the data originating from the Decision Support System of the State Fire Service (SFS), which have been made available by the Bureau of Operational Planning and the Commander-in-Chief's Bureau. The analyzed material spans three years: 2020, 2021 and 2022. The digital data from the Decision Support System were recorded in accordance with the guidelines of the National General Command of the SFS.



RESULTS. According to the SFS's records, in the years 2020-2022 rescue services intervened 1.77 mln times, including 17,938 in water areas. The interventions of firefighters in water areas constituted approx. 1% of all interventions carried out in the investigated years. Among all the interventions in water areas in the years 2020-2022, 1,029 were operations under water and under ice.



CONCLUSIONS. The most operations in water areas take place in coastal voivodeships, and those with lakelands that are attractive in the holiday period. In order for the operations to be effective, it is important for services and entities specialized in rescue in water areas to cooperate with each other. Water rescue also means risk to the rescuers who are involved in accidents during rescue operations each year. The statistics of drownings in the last decade have a downward trend, which may be related to greater social awareness, but also to the development of water rescue.



Keywords: firefighting units, water rescue, firefighters, health risks, Poland





Wprowadzenie. Celem pracy była analiza interwencji jednostek ochrony przeciwpożarowej na obszarach wodnych w latach 2020-2022 w Polsce z uwzględnieniem osób poszkodowanych, oraz zagrożeń zdrowotnych funkcjonariuszy.



Materiał i metody. W pracy wykorzystano dane pochodzące z Systemu Wspomagania Decyzji Państwowej Straży Pożarnej (PSP), które udostępniło Biuro Planowania Operacyjnego, oraz Biuro Komendanta Głównego. Materiał poddany analizie obejmuje trzy lata: 2020, 2021, 2022. Dane cyfrowe z Systemu Wspomagania Decyzji były ewidencjonowane zgodnie z wytycznymi Komendy Głównej PSP.



Wyniki. Według ewidencji PSP w latach 2020-2022 podmioty ratownicze interweniowały 1,77 mln razy, w tym na obszarach wodnych 17938. Interwencje strażaków na obszarach wodnych stanowiły ok. 1 % wszystkich interwencji zrealizowanych w obserwowanych latach. Wśród wszystkich interwencji na obszarach wodnych w latach 2020-2022, 1029 dotyczyło działań podwodnych i pod lodowych.



Wnioski. Najwięcej działań w obszarach wodnych występuje w województwach nadmorskich, oraz tych z pojezierzami atrakcyjnymi w okresie wakacyjnym. Istotne jest współdziałanie służb i podmiotów specjalizujących się w ratownictwie na obszarach wodnych, aby działania były skuteczne. Ratownictwo wodne to również ryzyko dla ratowników, którzy każdego roku ulegają wypadkom podczas działań ratowniczych. Statystyki utonięć w ostatniej dekadzie mają tendencję spadkową, co może mieć związek z większą świadomością społeczeństwa, ale i z rozwojem ratownictwa wodnego.





Słowa kluczowe: jednostki ochrony przeciwpożarowej, ratownictwo wodne, strażacy, zagrożenia zdrowotne, Polska

