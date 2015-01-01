Abstract

OBJECTIVEExamine the distribution of funding for suicide prevention in Australia from 2021-22 to 2026-27.



METHODSGovernment websites were reviewed to locate budget documents related to suicide prevention funding. Information was extracted on the program/service to be funded, and the funder entity, duration, and year allocation. Extracted data was reviewed to identify commonly targeted sub-populations.



RESULTSThe majority of suicide prevention-related funding was allocated to aftercare for persons who have attempted suicide, consistent with the effectiveness of these services, followed by programs targeting the general population. Little funding was allocated to other specific sub-populations, such as young people and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The amount of funding allocated to suicide prevention varied across jurisdictions, which is only partially explained by suicide rates.



CONCLUSIONSThere is a need for greater investment in care for specific sub-populations who are at higher risk of suicide. This study provides a baseline for comparing future investments in suicide prevention in Australia.

Language: en