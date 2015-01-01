|
Attanayake PM, Reither J. BMJ Open Qual. 2023; 12(4): e002450.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
PMID
38105241
INTRODUCTION: As the leading cause of fatal injuries in geriatric populations, falls are a serious health concern with a predicted rate of seven fall-related deaths per hour by 2030. The Timed Up and Go (TUG) test is a screening tool proposed by the Center for Disease Control for evaluating patients' risk of falling ('fall risk'). However, there exist no current protocols on how to use the test results to decrease fall risk. The Fall Prevention Protocol (FPP) is a new comprehensive fall prevention programme created to address the lack of standardised TUG test follow-up in an Advanced Primary Care (APC) clinical setting. The programme provides a comprehensive approach for identifying fall risk and creating an individualised intervention plan to reduce the likelihood of falls. Due to the recent creation and implementation of FPP, there have been no efforts made to quantitatively prove that the FPP is more effective at reducing falls than the use of the TUG test alone without an established protocol for intervention.
Statistics; Geriatrics; Healthcare quality improvement; Performance measures; Quality improvement