Abstract

CONTEXT: Poor psychological responses after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) have been associated with a failure to return to sport and increased secondary injury risk. However, we do not know whether poor psychological responses after ACLR influence patient-reported knee function and knee symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between psychological factors (ie, psychological readiness and injury-related fear) and the presence of persistent knee symptoms in individuals 6 to 12 months after ACLR.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Research laboratory. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: In total, 101 participants, aged 13 to 25 years old, between 6 and 12 months after primary unilateral ACLR were enrolled in the study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Persistent knee symptoms were identified using an established criterion based on the subscales of the Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score. Participants also completed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament-Return to Sport after Injury (ACL-RSI) and the Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia-11 (TSK-11) to assess psychological readiness and injury-related fear, respectively. Higher ACL-RSI scores indicate higher psychological readiness, and higher TSK-11 scores indicate higher injury-related fear.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine participants (29%) met the criteria for persistent knee symptoms. For every 1 SD lower in the ACL-RSI score, participants had 2.1 times greater odds of persistent knee symptoms after ACLR (95% CI = 1.3, 3.6). For every 1 SD higher in the TSK-11 score, participants had 1.9 times greater odds of persistent knee symptoms after ACLR (95% CI = 1.1, 3.3). Both the ACL-RSI and TSK-11 were considered good at classifying persistent knee symptoms, as the areas under the curve were 0.78 and 0.73, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with a lower level of psychological readiness and more injury-related fear after ACLR had greater odds of persistent knee symptoms. Overall, these results highlight the potential clinical benefit of a comprehensive, biopsychosocial approach to managing health and wellness for individuals after ACLR.

Language: en