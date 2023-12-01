Abstract

BACKGROUND: In patients with traumatic head injuries, the percentage of cranial nerve injuries (CNI) range from4.3 to 17.6% in which majority are isolated CNI[1-5].In present literature, moderate to severe types of head injuries are often studied which may result in a lack of representation and description of CNI associated with minor head injuries (MHI). Alongside this peculiar case of a traumatic cavernous sinus syndrome (CSS) that is non-thrombotic and non-fistulous in nature, this paper aims to analyse traumatic CNI in non-severe head injuries and the surrounding literature. CASE REPORT: A 65-year-old man who had sustained a minor head injury was found to have CNI of III, IV and VI.Brain imaging showed scattered traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage and a non-displaced right zygomatic arch fracture. Despite the short course of high dose dexamethasone, he showed only partial recovery of his CNI after one year.



CONCLUSION: We present a case of traumatic CSS likely secondary to tractional injury from a MHI. Injury to the extraocular nerves wasfound to be one of the more commonly observed combination of CNI from the literature review conducted. In patients with MHI, multiple CNI is less common. Hence, consideration should be given to work upfor secondary causes such as tumours. There is presently no known clear identifiable pattern of CNI associated with MHI. CT brain findings of skull base fractures and early onset of cranial nerve palsies are generally associated with worse outcomes. More remains to be studied about tractional CNI in non-severe head injuries.

Language: en