Citation
Lim HL, Lim JX, Bakthavachalam R, Ker RXJ. J. Clin. Neurosci. 2023; 119: 180-184.
38104399
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In patients with traumatic head injuries, the percentage of cranial nerve injuries (CNI) range from4.3 to 17.6% in which majority are isolated CNI[1-5].In present literature, moderate to severe types of head injuries are often studied which may result in a lack of representation and description of CNI associated with minor head injuries (MHI). Alongside this peculiar case of a traumatic cavernous sinus syndrome (CSS) that is non-thrombotic and non-fistulous in nature, this paper aims to analyse traumatic CNI in non-severe head injuries and the surrounding literature. CASE REPORT: A 65-year-old man who had sustained a minor head injury was found to have CNI of III, IV and VI.Brain imaging showed scattered traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage and a non-displaced right zygomatic arch fracture. Despite the short course of high dose dexamethasone, he showed only partial recovery of his CNI after one year.
Keywords
Cavernous sinus syndrome; Minor head injury; Multiple cranial nerve injury