Abstract

Violence against women is a global public health problem, especially in the childbearing period. However, it is considered as the least documented human rights violation worldwide which at its worst can result in femicide. This medico-legal study aims to explore the pattern of unnatural deaths among women in childbearing age group in the Egyptian community in recent years for early detection of women who are at risk and for establishment preventive measures. One hundred and one fifty of suspicious deaths of women in the reproductive age from 13 to 49 years were autopsied in Zeinhom Morgue (the Egyptian Forensic Medicine Authority) during 2019-2020. Demographic data, circumstances of death, causes and manner of death were defined and statistically analyzed. Unnatural death occurred during the 2nd -3rdh decades, 83.4 % were from urban residence, 40.4 % were single while 39.1 % of cases were married. In the majority of deaths, bodies were found at home. Regarding the manner of death, there were 38.4 % suicidal deaths and 38.4 % were homicidal death, while 19.2 % were accidental deaths. Sharp traumatic injuries were the most common pattern in homicidal cases mainly after domestic arguments by a spouse or relative while the most common suicidal and accidental pattern was jumping from height. The present study proved that violence against women resulting in unnatural deaths is very prevalent in Egypt with a rising rate in recent years. These findings could be useful for early identification of vulnerable women and for preventing woman deaths in the future.

