Abstract

This large-scale study including 2548 healthy adults with no clinical attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis intended to clarify the complex relationships between cerebral grey matter volumes (GMVs), ADHD traits, and driving safety behaviours. Path analysis of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results and questionnaires about ADHD traits and traffic crashes over the past decade revealed significant correlations of ADHD traits with different brain regions relevant to different cognitive functions. The left precuneus responsible for visuospatial cognition was the sole region correlated with all ADHD trait categories, suggesting it plays an important role in understanding driving safety and traffic crashes. For the first time, a strong relationship was found among regional GMVs, ADHD traits, and real-life traffic crashes. These insights into the complex interplay may inform the development of an effective intervention with MRI examination to prevent traffic crashes. Large-scale brain volumetric data may further open social applications of behaviour science and neuroimaging.

Language: en