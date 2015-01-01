Abstract

We examined the prevalence of lifetime physical and any recent violence and related maternal characteristics and health in pregnant women. We used Patient Reported Outcomes data retrieved from the Copenhagen Pregnancy Cohort (n = 7,361). The prevalence of lifetime physical and any recent violence was 4.0 % and 1.6 %, respectively. For both lifetime and any recent violence, the highest prevalence rates were seen among women aged 18-24, non-cohabiting, smokers, low levels of educational attainment, and women with chronic medical and psychiatric disease and lower psychological well-being. The prevalence may potentially be underestimated in this study, highlighting the need for improving screening for violence.

