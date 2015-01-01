Abstract

PURPOSE: Using a minority stress paradigm, this paper examines the relationship between anti-transgender discrimination, harassment, and violence among transgender adults.



METHODS: Data from the 2015 U.S. National Transgender Survey were used to examine twenty types of anti-transgender experiences/problems (e.g., harassment at work, problems with police officials, verbal and physical assaults) in a sample of 27,715 transgender Americans aged 18 or older. Binge drinking during the previous month was the dependent variable, and eight control measures were examined in the multivariate analysis.



RESULTS: Experiencing any of the twenty types of anti-transgender discrimination, harassment, or violence increased the odds of binge drinking by 48%. Experiencing many such problems increased the odds of binge drinking by 104%. Multivariate analysis showed that anti-transgender discrimination, harassment, and violence remains a predictor of binge drinking even when other key measures are taken into account. Younger people, racial minority group members, and persons who were not married or "involved" were at particularly great risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with the minority stress paradigm, the more different types of anti-transgender experiences people had, the more likely they were to engage in binge drinking. Targeted intervention needs to help transgender persons to avoid anti-transgender discrimination, harassment, and violence to the greatest extent possible, and to develop resiliency skills whenever they are victimized. This is particularly true for transgender persons who are younger, minority, and not "involved" in a relationship.

