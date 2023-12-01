Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a major public health concern, often leading to significant behavioral and cognitive changes with subsequent impairment in daily functioning and personal interactions. The management of TBI involves a multidisciplinary approach. Neuropsychology has emerged as a critical discipline in assessing, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating individuals with TBI. Successful management also requires careful consideration of the patient's cognitive status. Therefore, clinicians must have a comprehensive understanding of the overall clinical picture of the patient at the cognitive and physical level. The primary aim of this research is to explore the role of neuropsychology in TBI management and rehabilitation thoroughly while providing an updated review of the literature. Various neuropsychological assessment tools used to evaluate cognitive functioning in individuals with TBI will be discussed in addition to their validity, reliability, and usefulness in identifying cognitive deficits and developing individualized treatment plans. The findings in this article will have significant implications on the clinical practice of neuropsychology in TBI patients, highlighting the importance of neuropsychological assessment in optimizing the management of this population. The need for increased awareness of neuropsychology among healthcare professionals, especially in the acute hospital setting, is growing along with the increase in diagnosis of TBI and its complications. Adequate understanding of the complex interplay between cognitive, emotional, and behavioral factors in TBI can inform the development of new interventions and treatment strategies, making it equally as important for patients and their families.

