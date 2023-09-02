Abstract

Classic psychedelics, including lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin, mescaline, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT), are potent psychoactive substances that have been studied for their physiological and psychological effects. However, our understanding of the potential interactions and outcomes when using these substances in combination with other drugs is limited. This systematic review aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current research on drug-drug interactions between classic psychedelics and other drugs in humans. We conducted a thorough literature search using multiple databases, including PubMed, PsycINFO, Web of Science and other sources to supplement our search for relevant studies. A total of 7102 records were screened, and studies involving human data describing potential interactions (as well as the lack thereof) between classic psychedelics and other drugs were included. In total, we identified 52 studies from 36 reports published before September 2, 2023, encompassing 32 studies on LSD, 10 on psilocybin, 4 on mescaline, 3 on DMT, 2 on 5-MeO-DMT and 1 on ayahuasca. These studies provide insights into the interactions between classic psychedelics and a range of drugs, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, anxiolytics, mood stabilisers, recreational drugs and others. The findings revealed various effects when psychedelics were combined with other drugs, including both attenuated and potentiated effects, as well as instances where no changes were observed. Except for a few case reports, no serious adverse drug events were described in the included studies. An in-depth discussion of the results is presented, along with an exploration of the potential molecular pathways that underlie the observed effects.

Language: en