Abstract

In this research, it is aimed to observe a feature study around the assessment of static and dynamic productivity of a historical arch bridge (HAB) (Konjic Bridge (KB)) in view of dissimilar far fault earthquakes (FFEs). To explore the conduct of FFEs on KB, finite element model (F-E-M) of the KB is assembled and evaluated under various FFEs using ANSYS. Then, FFEs are considered as a result of their distinct, destructive velocity pulse characteristics. The maximum displacement values were found and correlated with the principal stresses and strains. At the conclusion of this investigation, it is observed that the arch of HAB has not more impact on the structural reaction of HAB. Furthermore, it is obviously detected that tensile stresses have not got the critic tensile strength (TS). Additionally, life cycle assessment (LCA) for HAB is also explored and observed that improving the longtime stress/strain values for HAB reduces the HAB life-expectancy dramatically.

