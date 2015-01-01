Abstract

An accurate and reliable forecasting method of the subway passenger flow provides the operators with more valuable reference to make decisions, especially in reducing energy consumption and controlling potential risks. However, due to the non-recurrence and inconsistency of large events (such as sports games, concerts or urban marathons), predicting passenger flow under large events has become a very challenging task. This paper proposes a method for extracting event-related information from websites and constructing a multi-step station-level passenger flow prediction model called DeepSPE (Deep Learning for Subway Passenger Flow Forecasting under Events). Experiments on the actual data set of the Beijing subway prove the superiority of the model and the effectiveness of website data in subway passenger flow forecasting under events.

