Abstract

The accurate simulation of the self-sustaining equilibrium atmospheric boundary layer is essential in computational wind engineering. In order to solve the problem of poor self-sustaining equilibrium atmospheric boundary layer, the method of adding source terms to the transport equation of the turbulence model was adopted to make the inlet profiles of average wind and turbulence wind consistent with the turbulence model. The consistency of the average wind profiles, turbulent characteristics of the three models at several different positions with and without considering the source terms were investigated respectively according to the corresponding CFD numerical example. Take the TTU low-rise building as an example, the proposed method of numerical simulations of the wind load on the structure surface. The results show that by adding source terms to the transport equations of the SST k-ω turbulence model can better achieve the self-sustaining of the atmospheric boundary layer. The velocity profiles and turbulence characteristics profiles of TTU low-rise building at the entrance and exit have high consistency when adding the source terms. The numerical simulation results of the wind pressure coefficient on the surface of the structure are in good agreement with the wind tunnel tests and field measurement results. It is shown that the method can effectively improve the accuracy simulation of the self-sustaining equilibrium of atmospheric boundary layer. The study conclusion proposes a new idea or research method for modeling the equilibrium atmosphere boundary layer and also provides further CFD simulations in structural wind engineering with theoretical and actual values.

