Abstract

In this research, cylindrical sandwich panels with aluminum foam core and aluminum face-sheets under explosive loading are simulated by Abaqus software. The Sandwich panel with aluminum foam core was laminated and simulated in seven cases with different densities by keeping the mass and total thickness constant. The displacement and energy results were evaluated. The results showed that the laminated foam core has a significant effect on the amount of energy absorption and displacement of the panel. The displacement of the model with the optimal laminated core was reduced by 59,8% compared to the model with an equal mass and thickness of core. It was found that reducing the density of the core along the thickness could produce higher explosive resistance. Also, the effect of parameters such as the thickness of the face-sheet and the curvature of the sandwich panel on energy absorption was investigated. According to the parametric study, it has been shown that with increasing the curvature and thickness of the face-sheet, the blast resistance of the sandwich panels increases.

Language: en