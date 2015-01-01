Abstract

In order to improve the operation efficiency of intersections and make traffic management more scientific, this paper conducts a research on the application conditions for protective left-turn phase and permissive left-turn phase. Taking the traffic efficiency model as a constraint and VISSIM simulation as research means, this paper makes a comparative analysis of the traffic efficiency under different flow conditions using different control means, so as to obtain the specific traffic flow conditions applicable to different control means. This research aims to provide data support for the scientific application of traffic management.

Language: en