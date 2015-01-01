Abstract

In improving the ride comfort of electric vehicle (EV), this paper studies the effect of rigid connection and flexible connection between battery pack and vehicle body on ride comfort. A quarter vehicle model and a road model in time domain are established. The root mean square (RMS) of vehicle body vertical acceleration is used as the index of ride comfort. Particle swarm optimization (PSO) algorithm is used to optimize the suspension parameters and connection parameters. A contrast experiment is designed with a prototype of a quarter vehicle to more realistically quantify the effect of battery pack connection on vehicle ride comfort. All the simulated and experimental results show that changing the rigid connection between vehicle body and battery pack to flexible connection can effectively reduce the RMS of vehicle body vertical acceleration, thereby improving the vehicle ride comfort, and can also reduce the RMS of vertical battery pack vertical acceleration to ensure the safety of battery pack.

