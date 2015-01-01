|
Citation
|
Tang ZY, Bi QL, Ning XM, Tang L, Lai M, Yu J. Tehnicki Vjesnik 2023; 30(2): 676-683.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Tehnicki Vjesnik)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Difficult and labour-intensive transportation up and down the steps is a challenge in small spaces. This work focused on the smooth performance requirements about each joint structure of robot foot. We have made research on the hand and foot structure of the transport part, which simplifies its posture calculation in the designed bipedal transport robot model.
Language: en